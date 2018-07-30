Journalist to compensate Hevron Jewish community security chief

Journalist Igal Sarna ordered to pay nearly $7,000 in court fees, compensation to Hevron official.

Jerusalem's Magistrates Court ordered journalist Igal Sarna to pay 20,000 shekels ($5456) in compensation to Ashi Horowitz, the security coordinator of Hevron's Jewish community.

Sarna will also pay 5,000 NIS ($1364) in court costs, for a libel suit regarding coverage of a November 2015 terror attack in which a soldier was stabbed.

In the 2015 terror attack, the terrorist was shot and neutralized.

Horowitz, who was the community's operations officer, arrived at the scene and was photographed filming the terrorist who had been neutralized. The photo was published, after which Sarna posted it on Facebook with derogatory language.

In another case, Sarna was forced to compensate Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife for defamation.