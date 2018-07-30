US Ambassador: Words cannot describe the barbarity

US Ambassador David Friedman payed a shiva call to the family of Yotam Ovadia, who was murdered by an Arab terrorist last week.

The Ambassador spoke at length with Yotam’s widow and father offering his deepest felt condolence. Speaking as he left the house of mourning the Ambassador stated:

“I was heartbroken to see the tragic impact of the murder of Yotam Ovadia - a young mother left alone to care for two small children, parents grieving for their only son. Words are insufficient to describe the evil and barbarity of the terrorist act.”

The Ambassador was accompanied by Oded Revivi, Chief Foreign Envoy of the YESHA Council and Hananel Dorani, chairman of the YESHA Council.

Oded Revivi said: “At times like this, we need our family and friends close. Israel has no better friend on earth than the United States of America”

Ovadia, 31, was killed when a 17-year-old terrorist infiltrated the town of Adam in Samaria and stabbed three people. His funeral was held on Friday.