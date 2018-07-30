Tags:Chabad, jewish music
Watch: The song inspired by a Chabad emissary
Zevulun Natanov was inspired to write the song 'Pashut' after meeting many types of Jews while serving as a Chabad emmissary.
Chabad representatives
Mendel Ben Hamo
