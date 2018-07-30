Ambassador Friedman visits terror victim's family

US Ambassador to Israel pays shiva visit to young family of man stabbed to death by terrorist last week.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Monday visited the family of Yotam Ovadia, who was murdered in a terrorist stabbing attack Thursday night.

Ovadia, 31, was killed when a 17-year-old terrorist infiltrated the town of Adam in Samaria and stabbed three people. His funeral was held on Friday.

Ambassador Friedman visited Ovadia's wife and two children, ages 2 and 7 months, as the family is sitting shiva.

The ambassador had previously condemned the attack.

"Shocked to hear of the brutal terror attack in Adam that left 31 year-old Yotam Ovadia dead and two others injured. My heartfelt prayers for all the families. All life is sacred, but premeditated murder cries out for condemnation. Not hearing it from Palestinian leadership," Ambassador Friedman wrote on Friday.