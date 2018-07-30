IAF squadrons to conduct exercise, test out Ramon Airport

The training exercise by the IAF begins a sequence of test runs at the airport before it opens up to international customers.

A joint exercise by the Israel Air Force (IAF) will be held on Monday at the new international Ramon airport in southern Israel.

Two squadrons of the IAF, the 120th and the 100th will take part in the exercise.

The squadrons will train with airfield units and practice with landings, takeoffs, rounds of flight in the air, entering the airport’s parking lot, moving and hauling aircraft and the management of aviation activity in the operational area opposite the control tower.

"The first landing in a new airport is always exciting," said Col. (res.) Udi Bar Oz, deputy chief of operations at the Israel Airports Authority and a reserve pilot in the IAF.

"As far as I am concerned, this is a special day for me.”

Oz also said it was a “fulfillment of a dream.”

“For me, the first landing at a new airport of which I have a role in its design, construction and management as part of my position as deputy chief of operations at the Israel Airports Authority, is even more exciting,” he added.

The airport has already had its first flight carried out about a week ago by Arkia Israeli Airlines, which coincided that day with the unveiling of the sign for the Ramon International Airport.

The training exercise by the IAF begins a sequence of test runs at the airport before it opens up to international customers.