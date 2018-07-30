State concealed documents of Yemenite kidnapping?

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked announced that she intends to convene the Ministerial Committee on the Archives in order to probe whether the state concealed documents relating to the alleged disappearance of Yemenite children in Israel's early years.

The meeting will be held at the request of the "My Brothers Forum", in cooperation with MK Nurit Koren and representatives of other organizations dealing with the subject in wake of allegations that the state is concealing relevant information on the grounds that they are classified.

The probe will focus on whether the Mossad is concealing documents, as well as clarifying the documentation in the IDF archives about censorship in the 1950s regarding the affair of Yemenite children.

Between 1948 and 1952, it is alleged that hundreds of Yemenite children were taken from their new immigrant families while hospitalized for illness or immediately after their birth and given to Ashkenazi families to be raised. It was further alleged that this was done either for discriminatory reasons - out of a belief that Yemenite parents were not fit to raise children or that they did not care since they had large families, or for anti-religious reasons - out of a desire by the State to make the children secular. Childless couples, it is alleged, were given the children while the real parents were told that the child had died in hospital.

Israel declassified its online archive in 2016, revealing some 3,500 files and 210 documents and records related to the disappearance of numerous Yemenite children during the early years of the State.

"In the past two years, along with the Justice Ministry, Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, MK Nurit Koren and journalist Rina Matzliach, I led an effort to expose the archives regarding the affair of Yemenite children held by the State Archives," said Shaked. "It has recently become clear to me that there may be other materials in the security organizations, and I asked to clarify this issue as I am the head of the Ministerial Committee for the Archives."

"The Yemenite children's affair is a bleeding wound in Israeli society, and we have the duty to do everything in order to patch it up," said Shaked.