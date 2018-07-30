F'mr Supreme Court justice: Nationality Law causing 'apartheid'

Retired Supreme Court Justice Eliyahu Matza slammed the recent Nationality Law defining Israel as a Jewish State and precited that the legislation would cause Israel to deteriorate into "an apartheid state".

The Nationality Law was approved two weeks ago codifies Israel’s status as the nation-state of the Jewish people into Israel’s Basic Laws. It establishes Hebrew as its sole official language while giving Arabic special standing. The bill has sparked protests by Israel's Left and the Druze minority, who contend that the legislation is discriminatory.

According to Matza, "The Nationality Bill adopts the idea of a Jewish state and abandons democracy. The retired justice, who served on Israel's highest court from 1991-2005, added that the bill "causes his blood to boil".

"Today it is clear that it was not hastily or negligently enacted but with bad intent, to exclude all minorities from basic civil rights," Matza contended.

Matza added that the purpose of the national law is to distinguish between Jews and non-Jews in a way that will enable the annexation of Judea and Samaria and facilitate a racial regime in Israel along ethnic lines.

"If we seek to distinguish between Jews and non-Jews, there is only one intent- Abandonment of the idea of two states and annexation," Matza told the Reshet Bet radio station. "We will absorb a few million Arabs without rights and become an apartheid state"."