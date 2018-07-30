Widow of IDF commander marries another military hero

"At a time when there is no light, life can surprise us for the good," the widow said.

The widow of an Israeli soldier, Major Hagai Ben-Ari, who passed away a year and a half ago from wounds he sustained during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, will remarry another hero, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Ben-Ari was going to be commander of the Paratroopers Brigade four years ago, but Operation Protective Edge was launched before he had the chance to assume the title. After being critically wounded during the operation, Ben Ari was hospitalized and unconscious for two and a half years until he died, leaving behind his widow Moriah and their three children.

Nevertheless, Ben-Ari managed to acquire the title of commander after all, receiving it posthumously.

Over the weekend, Moriah became engaged to Lt. Col. Aviv Dorot, who has a medal from the Second Lebanon War. Understandably, Moriah was overcome with emotion.

“I could have thought that there could be a good life after the abyss in which I was immersed for a long time.

"I would like to express thanks to the family of Hagai who have supported me unconditionally all the way,” she said.

“And because of the community, friends and all of the nation of Israel, I was able to think that there could be a good life after having been immersed in an abyss in for a long time,” she continued.

“I also believe that at a time when there is no light, life can surprise us for the good.”