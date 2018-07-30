Body of missing person found in Kinneret

Man missing after entering Sea of Galilee on a mattress on Saturday found dead.

looking for missing man in the Kinneret

Search and rescue forces on Monday morning located the body of a man who went missing in the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) Saturday.

The man was identified as Faras Nasr, 22, from Arabeh.

Nasr was part of a group of three young men aged 20-21 from Arabeh who had entered the water on a mattress and drifted about 100-150 meters (about 350-500 feet) from the shore. One of the men managed to return to the beach by himself, one was pulled out by Kinneret maritime police. Nasr, however, was still missing.

Nasr's body was transferred to a Magen David Adom paramedic team on the shore, which was forced to determine his death.