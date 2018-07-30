MK Eitan Broshi (Zionist Union) responded on Sunday evening to the publication on Channel 10 News of a testimony against him by a woman claiming that Broshi harassed her 15 years ago.

"I have no intention of resigning, I did not do anything," Broshi said.

Earlier on Sunday, Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay demanded that Broshi resign from the Knesset in the wake of the publication of the new testimony.

"I spoke with MK Broshi this evening and told him that he was suspended immediately from party activity, and demanded that he take responsibility for his shameful actions and withdraw from the Knesset. Sexual offenders have no place in the Knesset or the street," tweeted Gabbay.

According to the Channel 10 report, Broshi grabbed a woman in an elevator in 2006 during his tenure as head of the Jezreel Valley Regional Council. The woman added that she had sent a letter to Gabbay informing him of the reported attack.

The allegations follow a recent controversy surrounding Broshi after he groped MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin during a party tour of a Gaza border town in early July. Party members informed Gabbay of the incident, and Broshi was asked to apologize.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Broshi's attorney Ilan Bombach denied the allegations and claimed that the report was a political hit piece.

"It is strange that a claim has been made about an alleged act 15 years ago. As a politician, Broshi naturally acquires opponents, and therefore the timing is not coincidental, and we intend to file a libel suit against its perpetrators," he said.