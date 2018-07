PM Netanyahu tells the plight of the Iranian people, urges the world to help them raise their voice.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening released a video in which he tells the story of a fictional young Iranian girl, Fatemeh, who is suffering from the bad economy and censorship in the Islamic Republic.

“Fatemeh may be an imaginary name, but her story is the real story of millions of Iranians. If you want peace, help Fatemeh. Help the people of Iranian to raise their voice against a regime that oppresses them and denies them a life of dignity, prosperity and respect,” he added.