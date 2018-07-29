Italians who painted on security barrier released

Italian graffiti artists who painted giant mural of Ahed Tamimi released from prison, have visas to Israel revoked.

Israeli police on Sunday freed two Italians arrested for painting a giant mural of a teenager seen as

a symbol of resistance on the separation wall in Judea and Samaria Italian and Israeli authorities said.

"The two Italians suspected of vandaliZing the security fence in the Bethlehem area" have been released, Israeli police said in a statement.

"But their visas have been cancelled and they must leave Israel within 72 hours... if they fail to comply they will be expelled", the police added.

An Arab who had been arrested with the Italians on Saturday was also freed, since he was not strongly involved in their activities, the statement said.

Italy's foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said in a statement Sunday night he had "learned with relief... (that) the two Italian citizens arrested in Israel will quickly be able to return to Italy".

The roughly four-meter (13 foot) image near Bethlehem depicts Ahed Tamimi.

Tamimi herself was released from prison Sunday after an eight-month sentence for slapping two Israeli soldiers, an episode captured on video.

Israeli border police said they had arrested the two Italians and an Arab -- all masked -- on Saturday after they "illegally drew on the wall".

"When border policemen took action to arrest them, they tried to escape in their car, which was stopped by the forces," the police said in a statement.

On Wednesday, a man drawing the mural had identified himself as Italian street artist Jorit Agoch.

A message was posted to a Facebook page under his name saying he had been arrested and pleading for help.

On Sunday, Tamimi and her mother Nariman - who had also been sentenced to eight months in custody - were taken from the Sharon prison inside Israel to their home village of Nabi Saleh.