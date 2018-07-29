'The purpose of the Nationality Law is not to create equality'

MK Shuli Moalem-Refaeli, chairman of the Jewish House faction, said on Sunday that the purpose of the national law is not to create equality.

"The Nationality Law is a good law. It is desirable, right and proper. The word "equality", which does not appear in the law, appears in two Basic Laws enacted in 1992. This is not a law aimed at equality, And not of any other nation," said Moalem-Refaeli in an interview with David Yusov on Southern Radio.

"It can not be that on the one hand they will explain to us that this law does not add anything and on the other hand they will explain how bad it is. If it does not change anything, and everyone agrees that this is the nation state of the Jewish people, then it is excellent.

Moalem-Refaeli also referred to the phenomenon of kite terrorism and said that the IDF should shoot to kill the kite-launchers. "The kite-launchers are not naive people. They are terrorists themselves, and we have seen that all the provocations that are being done by having these riots at the fence are aimed at harming our soldiers. It is obvious that there is a war going on here. And they talk about handling each element separately? This is the wrong approach, in my opinion."