Arab teens enter Israel with machine guns

Two Arab teens from the Judea and Samaria entered Israel carrying home-made machine guns.

The teens, from Nablus (Shechem), were found by a Border Police foot patrol in the Seam Zone, between the Green Line and Israel’s security barrier, outside the community of Oranit near central Israel. They had tried unsuccessfully to run away, according to the Israel Police.

The teens, ages 17 and 18, carried the Carlo-style submachine guns and cartridges in a colorful school backpack. They were taken for questioning.

The infiltration came two days after a 17-year-old Arab climbed over the fence of the town of Adam north of Jerusalem and stabbed three people, killing a 31-year-old father of two young children.