Watch the powerful video of the late Mendy Klein: "Let's eradicate this epidemic from our children"

Mendy Klein, of blessed memory, the late founder and chairman of Amudim, cared deeply about the phenomenon of child abuse. Klein spoke about the impact of abuse and called on all to "eradicate this epidemic from our children!"

Amudim's 'I Give with Heart' Mendy Klein Legacy Campaign, will take place on Tuesday, July 31st.

Click here for more details