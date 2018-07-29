Will Knesset reconvene to discuss Nationality Law?

Zionist Union faction chairman Yoel Hasson appealed to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to urgently convene a special plenum on the subject of the Nationality Law and the protests of the Druze community and the Arab sector against the law.

The appeal states that according to Article 21 of the Knesset's statutes, the opposition factions, headed by the Zionist Union, can seek to convene the plenum to discuss the Nationality Law.

Hasson seeks the convening of the plenum on the grounds hat the Nationality Law is contrary to the democratic character of the State of Israel. "The absence of a clause guaranteeing equality for all Israeli citizens encourages discrimination under the auspices of the law against the non-Jewish minority groups of Israeli society."

"The approval of the National Law in the Knesset is a slap in the face of the Druze community and the minority community in general," said Salah Sa'ad, the initiator of the rally. "It is a law that excludes the Druze community from the Israeli experience and belonging to it, and in fact constitutes a betrayal of the Druze community, the blood covenant with the state, the rights of its minorities, and the basic values ​​of the state."

"For a few votes in the primaries, the Likud is ready to burn all the bridges in Israeli society, and now the turn of the Druze and the Arabs has come," MK Yoel Hasson said. "This is a coalition of 'reckless' elected officials who should do some soul-searching over the mortal blow created by the racist law they wrote."