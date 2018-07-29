Two Italians, one Arab arrested for painting on separation wall

Security forces arrest two Italians and an Arab who painted portrait of Ahed Tamimi on separation wall near Bethlehem.

Security forces detained two Italians and one Arab today for painting the portrait of Ahed Tamimi, the 17-year-old Arab being released from a prison term for striking IDF soldiers.

A Border Police spokesman said the three, who appeared to be masked, "painted on the wall illegally and when border policemen tried to arrest them, they tried to escape in their vehicle, which was stopped by the fighters."

One of the detainees is apparently Italian Agostino Chirvin, who painted Tamimi's portrait on Wednesday, wearing a mask.

Tamimi, 17, and her mother Nariman were released today from prison eight months after they were jailed. Ahed and Nariman were arrested after attacking two IDF soldiers during one of the weekly demonstrations by leftist and Arab operatives in Nabi Saleh in Binyamin.

Tamimi the daughter was also accused of encouraging terrorist attacks against Jews when she said, "Our force is in our rocks. They have to be responsible for any response that comes from us - whether it's a stabbing attack or suicide bombings or throwing rocks. Everyone has to do something and unite so our message gets through - to free Palestine."