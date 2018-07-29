Big Brother comes to Beitar Illit

Dozens of security cameras were deployed in the last few days in Beitar Illit. Mayor: "Part of move to increase residents' security."

The municipality claims the cameras are part of a security network aimed at increasing personal safety among city residents.

The new cameras will be monitored constantly by the municipal hotline that employs a special coordinator for this purpose, in cooperation with the Public Security Ministry's "City without Violence" program.

Camera placement

"The project is part of the personal security concept led by the Mayor, carried out by city security officer Shlomo Ben Chaim, where dozens of cameras are deployed throughout the city with emphasis on streets adjacent to the perimeter fence and central parks, with the aim of providing observation and control of the city's streets," said the municipality spokesman.

"At the height of the project there will be 66 security cameras beyond the peripheral security cameras deployed around the city. Some of them will have the ability to identify a vehicle number, a technology that is very beneficial for security," he added.

Mayor Meir Rubinstein said the strenuous effort "will lead to a situation in which the city will have an increased sense of security for the residents."