To the south with love - from citizens of the world

As part of a new effort by the Lev HaOlam organization, dozens of packages with products from Judea and Samaria were sent to residents of the south.

Lev HaOlam is a project created to fight against the global boycott of Judea and Samaria and against BDS organizations. Lev HaOlam sends thousands of packages with products from Judea and Samaria to residents in over 43 different countries every month.

This time the packages went somewhere else, however: Citizens from abroad, after hearing about the security situation in the south of Israel chose to purchase packages with products from Judea and Samaria and send them as gifts to residents living in southern Israel. Among those who purchased the products were citizens from Finland, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Singapore, and others.

Lev HaOlam prepared the packages and sent them to residents of Sderot and other communities on the Gaza border.

Among those who donated the packages was a woman from Florida who said, “It is important for us to show our support of residents in southern Israel. It gives us much pride to do so

Another donor, Hannah, from Finland, said, “We receive updates and news about what is happening in Israel and it is very important to us. We're thankful for the opportunity to express, even in a small way, our support of the residents in southern Israel.”

The Israelis receiving the packages thanked the Lev HaOlam representatives from the depths of their hearts and said that they were moved and comforted by the expression of support during these difficult times. Rikki, a resident of Sderot who received a package, thanked the donors, “Thank you very much for your solidarity with our situation. It truly brings us together.”

Vered, another resident of Sderot, said, “After a difficult time and these challenging days that have passed, we want to thank the donors from abroad who sent us packages with many wonderful items that also contained their expression of caring. The packages truly opened our eyes and gave us a glimpse of hope. It strengthens us and gives us the ability to move forward and continue standing on the front lines even during these complicated times we are going through.” She concluded, “I hope that we meet during better and quieter times.”

Lev HaOlam founder and director Attorney Nati Rom said, “The citizens from abroad with whom we are in contact learned of the situation of residents in the south of Israel and despite the vast distance, wanted to support them in their own way. Dozens of packages were donated by these blessed hearts in order to show support for the residents in southern Israel.

"We distributed the packages in Sderot and the Gaza border region.

"The recipients were truly moved. The recognition that citizens from abroad are thinking about them and caring for them was very encouraging. In addition, the donors showed that love can defeat all the boycotts of producers in Judea and Samaria who now sent their products to the south of Israel. The producers were happy to participate in supporting their brothers in Israel. For us, this was an amazing opportunity to help both our brothers in Judea and Samaria and those in the south through a recognition that we are all one people with one fate.”