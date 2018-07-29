Policeman arrives at scene to discover victim his cousin

Binyamin police station commander horrified to discover most serious wounded man in attack who later died of wounds was his beloved cousin.

Binyamin police station Chief Superintendent Eli Ovadia arrived at the scene of Thursday evening's attack in Adam, and discovered the wounded man who died later in the attack was his beloved cousin Yotam Ovadia.

"While I was getting ready to leave the house, I began to give instructions to the forces that had arrived in the area. As I got closer to the village, I understood this is the street where my Uncle Avraham and Aunt Carmela live, a few houses away from Yotam's house, but I still didn't want to believe it," Chief Superintendent Ovadia told the Yediot Aharonot newspaper.

The Binyamin police commander arrived at the scene and one of the neighbors told him that Yotam was the one injured. "It's a shock, a complete shock. I almost burst inside; my stomach was turning.

"On the one hand, I have to keep my cool and continue to run the operation, but my uncles' phones have already begun ringing. This is a moment I don't wish on anyone," Ovadia said. "I'm in the arena and must act, while praying for my beloved cousin."

Yotam, who was critically wounded, died of his wounds about two hours after the attack. "No one has digested that Yotam is no longer. We embraced each other and since then we've been crying," said Ovadia. "How I thought I was immune, but when it's your family, your stomach turns over. You know you're on duty and can't act emotionally, but inside it's a storm. Difficult moment."