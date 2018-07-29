PA report: Two dead in Gaza air strike

Palestinian Arab media report that two Palestinian Arabs were killed in an Israeli air strike in northern Gaza.

Palestinian Arab media reported Sunday morning that two Palestinian Arabs were killed in an Israeli air strike in the Jabalia area in northern Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza confirmed the deaths of the two. The IDF has not commented on the reports.

On Saturday evening, shots were fired at IDF soldiers in northern Gaza. No injuries were reported.

In response, an IDF aircraft targeted an observation post in northern Gaza.

A similar incident occurred on Friday, when shots were fired at IDF troops in northern Gaza. There were no injuries or damages.

In response, the Israel Air Force attacked an observation post in northern Gaza.

Also on Friday, violent riots along the Gaza border continued in several locations, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

According to the statement, some 7,000 Palestinian Arabs took part in the riot, throwing rocks and burning tires at IDF forces and at the fence. During the day, tear gas canisters and a grenade were thrown towards the forces, exploding inside Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza claimed that Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian Arab teenager during clashes along the Gaza border.