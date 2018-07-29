Watch: IDF operates in the village of the murderer

IDF continues operation in village of Kobar, from which the terrorist who murdered Yotam Ovadia came.

In the wake of the stabbing attack in the community of Adam on Thursday evening, in which Yotam Ovadia was murdered and two other civilians were injured, IDF forces operated over the weekend in cooperation with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Border Police in the Palestinian Arab village of Kobar, from which the terrorist came.

As part of the activity, the forces conducted searches and investigations in the village, and confiscated terrorist funds and incitement materials.

During the activity, violent riots broke out, during which rocks, firebombs and bottles filled with paint were thrown at the forces. The fighters responded by using riot dispersal means.

"The security forces will continue to act to protect the residents of the area and will act against terrorism in the communities and the roads," the IDF said.

On Friday, hundreds of family members and friends attended the funeral of Ovadia. He was brought to rest in the Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem.

His uncle eulogized him and said, "You were murdered by a vile person, you were a source of pride for your parents, an exemplary family man, modest, pleasant. Many were captivated by your charms. You always knew how to make everyone smile and be happy. Thank you for being who you were for us. We love and miss you."





