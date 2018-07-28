Jewish Home MK: Let MK Bahloul resign, Knesset won't cry

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) on Saturday night responded to MK Zouheir Bahloul's (Zionist Union) announcement that he was resigning from the Knesset.

Though there has been talk of Bahloul resigning since last year, due to conflicts between him and other party members, Bahloul claimed his resignation was due to the passage of Israel's Nationality Law, which declares Israel to be the nation state of the Jewish People.

"There's a lot of unjust criticism of the Nationality Law," Bennett said. "And now, Zouheir Bahloul's resignation."

"[Bahloul] has said that his Palestinian identity is stronger than his Israeli identity. Israel's Knesset will not cry, let him resign.

"The Nationality Law is a critical law, considering the Supreme Court's consistent erosion of the State of Israel's national foundation. The law does not deal with the private rights of Israeli citizens, but rather with the State's national outlook."

Bennett added, "We should have worked with the Druze community from the outset. It's good that we're doing so now."

"The correct way to repair the relations with the Druze community is not by changing the Nationality Law but by making a special law which recognizes the importance of our alliance with the Druze, Circassians, and all other minorities who have cast their lot with the State of Israel.

"Last Wednesday, I sent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu a proposal for this, and I will work towards its implementation."