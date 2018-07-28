Victims of Jerusalem fire improving

Hospital reports improvement in condition of family seriously injured in Jerusalem fire.

The mother and two children injured in a Jerusalem fire Thursday night are improving, a spokesman for Shaare Zedek Hospital said.

All three are still unconscious and breathing with assistance in the hospital's intensive care unit.

The family's father has been transferred to the burns unit at Tel Hashomer Hospital.

The fire, which broke out in a motel, injured four other people, three of whom were treated at the scene.

On Friday, investigations led police to suspect an Arab from one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods had set fire to the building on purpose. Police located the suspect and arrested him.

It was also discovered that the motel had been operating without receiving approval from Israel's Fire and Rescue Service.