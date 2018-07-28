Arab MK resigns from Knesset

Zionist Union MK Zouheir Bahloul on Saturday resigned from the Knesset, Channel 13 reported.

Speaking in an interview with Channel 13's "Meet the Israeli Press" program, Bahloul said his resignation was in protest of Israel's recently passed Nationality Law, which declares Israel to be the Jewish People's nation state.

"At the end of the [summer] break, my resignation will go into effect," he said. "And I, to the Israeli Knesset, will not return."

"The Nationality Law removes the Arab population from equality, via legislation. I will need to provide answers to my grandson, who will ask if I was in the Knesset when this law was passed.

"The State of Israel was founded, and it succeeds and prospers, and at the end of the day all it does is deal with the ostracized Arab population. It is inconceivable that I will accept the new conditions, which define the country anew as a country with symptoms of apartheid."

In fact, Arab citizens of Israel have full and equal rights, as proven by the fact that Israeli Arabs can work, study, and go anywhere they want, as well as join any Knesset party they identify with.

"This Knesset is more dangerous for Jews than it is for me," Bahloul added.

Bahloul also expressed disappointment with those who share his views.

"I am disappointed in my own camp, despite the fact that they tried to fight," he said. "They try to reach as many people as possible, giving up values for populism."

Earlier this year, Bahloul hinted that he would consider leaving his party due to the fact that "things don’t always fit" with his "world view."

Last year, associates of Zionist Unioon leader Avi Gabbay said the current Knesset would be Bahloul's last term.

"It saddens me that our new party head is is disconnected from the worldview of the Arab minority in Israel, which aims to experience full equality," he said then.