Chief of Staff visits scene of stabbing attack

Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot visits scene of the attack in Adam, where Yotam Ovadia was murdered.





IDF Chief of Staff, Gadi Eizenkot, on Friday visited the scene of the stabbing attack that took place in the Binyamin region town of Adam on Thursday.

The head of the Central Command Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division Brigadier General Eran Niv and the Binyamin Brigade commander, Col. Sharon Asman, accompanied Eizenkot.

"The security forces will continue to carry out their defense and counterterrorism missions," the IDF said.

Earlier on Friday, hundreds of family members and friends arrived at the funeral of Yotam Ovadia, 31, who was murdered in the stabbing attack in Adam. He was brought to rest in the Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem.

His uncle eulogized him and said, "You were murdered by a vile person, you were a source of pride for your parents, an exemplary family man, modest, pleasant. Many were captivated by your charms. You always knew how to make everyone smile and be happy. Thank you for being who you were for us. We love and miss you."

