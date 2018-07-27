U.S. Colleges: A Front Line For International Spying

Typically, university researchers aren’t required to sign nondisclosure agreements, which run counter to the ethic of openness.

Academic research offers a valuable, vulnerable, and low-risk target for foreign espionage.

Despite pursuing groundbreaking technologies for the Pentagon and the intelligence community, university laboratories are less protected than their corporate counterparts, reflecting a culture oriented toward collaboration and publication.

Typically, university researchers aren’t required to sign nondisclosure agreements, which run counter to the ethic of openness.

“There’s a lot less control than in a company like Boeing,” says John Villasenor, a professor of electrical engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Universities are ripe pickings for anybody who’s interested in accessing intellectual property.”