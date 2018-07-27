Likud MK: The pain is great, the frustration is no less great

MK Hazan says building in Judea, Samaria, is not the answer to terror.

Likud MK Oren Hazan on Friday attended the funeral of Yotam Ovadia, who was brutally murdered in a terror attack on Thursday night.

Speaking at the funeral, Hazan said, "The pain is great, but the frustration is no less [great]. Building in Judea and Samaria is important and crucial. It is not the answer to terror. Anyone who says it is, is fooling the public.

"The answer to terror is a counter-attack straight onto the heads of the terrorists, and first and foremost, on the head of the snake - [Palestinian Authority Chairman] Mahmoud Abbas."

Despite claims of being "serious" about peace, Abbas has met with a terrorist who helped murder an Israeli, praised terrorist murderers as heroes, and repeatedly promised to continue paying terrorists' salaries.

On Thursday night, 17-year-old terrorist Tarak Da'ar Yousef stabbed Ovadia and two others in the Jerusalem-area town of Adam.

One of the victims, a 41-year-old, was released from the hospital. The other, a 58-year-old, is in moderate condition.

Ovadia succumbed to his wounds overnight. He is survived by his wife Tal, and his sons Harel (2) and Itai (7 months).