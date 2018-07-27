Likud MK: The pain is great, the frustration is no less great

Likud MK Oren Hazan on Friday attended the funeral of Yotam Ovadia, who was brutally murdered in a terror attack on Thursday night.

Speaking at the funeral, Hazan said, "The pain is great, but the frustration is no less [great]. Building in Judea and Samaria is important and crucial. It is not the answer to terror. Anyone who says it is, is fooling the public.

"The answer to terror is a counter-attack straight onto the heads of the terrorists, and first and foremost, on the head of the snake - [Palestinian Authority Chairman] Mahmoud Abbas."

Despite claims of being "serious" about peace, Abbas has met with a terrorist who helped murder an Israeli, praised terrorist murderers as heroes, and repeatedly promised to continue paying terrorists' salaries.

On Thursday night, 17-year-old terrorist Tarak Da'ar Yousef stabbed Ovadia and two others in the Jerusalem-area town of Adam.

One of the victims, a 41-year-old, was released from the hospital. The other, a 58-year-old, is in moderate condition.

Ovadia succumbed to his wounds overnight. He is survived by his wife Tal, and his sons Harel (2) and Itai (7 months).




