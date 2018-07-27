'He stabbed me and I shot him a few times'

Man who eliminated Adam terrorist describes moments of fear when terrorist approached him.

Asaf Raviv, who eliminated Thursday night's terrorist, spoke on Friday morning about the attack.

"I heard screams and I went to see what happened," Raviv told Kan Bet. "Suddenly a terrorist appeared. He tried to stab me and chase me."

"I shot at him but he continued advancing. I shot him another few times. At that moment, you already don't know who's standing in front of you. It's either you or him."

On Thursday evening, Terrorist Tarak Da'ar Yousef, 17, jumped the security fence around the Jerusalem-area town of Adam and stabbed three people, wounding two of his victims and killing a 31-year-old father of two young children,

On Friday morning, the IDF arrested four additional suspects and questioned Yousef's family.