Arab set Jerusalem building on fire

Investigations of a fire which broke out in a Jerusalem residential building Thursday night showed that the cause of the blaze was arson.

After it was clear that arson had caused the fire, Israel Police began searching the area, blocking the center of the city.

They later found and arrested an Arab-Israeli suspect from one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods.

The suspect's arrest is expected to be extended on Friday.

The fire injured eight people, including a man, woman, their 14-year-old daughter, and their 9-year-old son. The four, who suffered from smoke inhalation and burns, were taken to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Hospital, with the father's condition deemed very serious and the others' serious.

A fifth victim was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem and treated for shock. Three others were treated at the scene by Magen David Adom paramedics.



