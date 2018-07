Since the ultimate purpose of creation is to sanctify the physical world, the body has a distinct advantage over the soul.

Chassidut emphasizes the body as a tool to serve G-d.

Therefore G-d told Abraham (the soul) “Whatever Sarah–the body–tells you to do, listen to her voice”, (Bereshith 21:12) indicating an inherent superiority of the body over the soul.