EU condemns 'barbaric' attack in Adam

The European Union on Thursday night condemned the stabbing attack in the Binyamin region town of Adam, near Jerusalem, in which a 31-year-old Israeli was murdered.

“Appalled by the murder of a young man tonight in Adam. Our condolences to his family and friends. We wish a speedy recovery to those others also injured in this barbaric attack. Terrorism and violence are a scourge on us all,” the EU delegation to Israel wrote on Twitter.

Two other people suffered moderate and light injuries in Thursday’s attack. They are hospitalized at the Hadassah Medical Center on Mt. Scopus and the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

An initial investigation revealed that the terrorist entered the town after jumping over the security fence. Upon entry, the terrorist stabbed two people who were sitting outside a house.

A neighbor who arrived at the scene assumed that a fight had broken out, and after being stabbed himself, fired three rounds of bullets at the terrorist killed him. According to an eyewitness, at this point the terrorist was hit by a car passing in the street.

The terrorist, identified as 17-year-old Muhammad Tarek Dar Yussef, posted one last tweet an hour before he left to carry out the attack.

"Despite the fact that they are being killed and their lands are being taken by force, the Palestinians remain silent and do nothing. Those who carry weapons and only sit and watch the massacres are the traitors. Whoever has a gun has to remember that there is an enemy at whom the shots should be directed, and not at the Palestinian people,” he wrote.

"We must remember that the children, the women and the men in Gaza are suffering very much. The time has come for a revolution. We must restore Gaza, the Muslims and their glory, and distance the darkness of the Jews from the Palestinian people," he added.

Yussef hailed from the Palestinian Arab village of Kobar, the same village from which came the terrorist who carried out the massacre in Neve Tzuf and murdered three members of the Salomon family a year ago.