Seven injured in fire in Jerusalem

Seven people injured, one of them seriously, in fire in Jerusalem. Six other people lightly injured.

Seven people were injured overnight Thursday in a fire that broke out in Jerusalem. One of the victims is in serious condition and was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Shaare Zedek Hospital in the city.

Six other people were lightly injured in the fire, including a 9-year-old boy who is suffering from smoke inhalation and was evacuated to the hospital. The other victims were treated at the scene.

On Thursday morning, two children were moderately injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Holon.

Firefighters who were summoned to the scene were able to extinguish the flames. The fire, which broke out on the first floor of a residential building, is believed to have been caused by an electric short circuit.

In total, seven people were rescued from the building. The two children who were moderately injured were evacuated to the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. The rest of the victims are in light condition.

On Wednesday morning, a man and a woman were critically injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Jerusalem's Beit Yisrael neighborhood.

The two, an elderly woman about 80 years of age and a man about 30 years of age, were evacuated to hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.