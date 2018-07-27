'Distance the darkness of the Jews from the Palestinians'

Terrorist who carried out stabbing attack in Adam tweeted one final message before leaving for the attack.

The terrorist who carried out Thursday’s stabbing attack in the town of Adam, near Jerusalem, has been identified by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) as Muhammad Tarek Dar Yussef, 17, from the Palestinian Arab village of Kobar.

Kobar is the same village from which came the terrorist who carried out the massacre in Neve Tzuf and murdered three members of the Salomon family a year ago.

The terrorist posted one last tweet an hour before he left to carry out the attack, in which a 31-year-old Jew was murdered and two others injured.

"Despite the fact that they are being killed and their lands are being taken by force, the Palestinians remain silent and do nothing. Those who carry weapons and only sit and watch the massacres are the traitors. Whoever has a gun has to remember that there is an enemy at whom the shots should be directed, and not at the Palestinian people,” he wrote.

"We must remember that the children, the women and the men in Gaza are suffering very much. The time has come for a revolution. We must restore Gaza, the Muslims and their glory, and distance the darkness of the Jews from the Palestinian people," he added.

On Thursday night, Hamas welcomed the stabbing attack, saying it was “a natural response to Israel's crimes and the continuation of the intifada."