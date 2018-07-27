Extreme heat wave sweeps the globe

A dangerous and deadly heat wave is gripping the globe. We’ll look at where and why it’s happening.

Can we blame the summer heat wave on global warming? We are currently in the middle of a scorching hot summer with heat records being set around the world.

On July 5, it reached 124 degrees Fahrenheit in Algeria, an all-time record both for the country and the entire African continent.

The following day, Los Angeles set an all-time record at 111 degrees. This past Sunday, Japan logged its hottest temperature ever amid a heat wave that’s killed 77 so far.

The implication seems clear. Global warming isn’t some far-off hypothetical. It’s happening right here, right now, and we can see it in our thermometers. But is that completely correct? Hot summer days happen all the time. Can we really say that the scorchers this summer are climate change’s fault?