Is the widow in your life going broke?

How can you help someone who may be embarrassed by their financial situation?

Doug Goldstein, CFP and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., has identified five warning signs that a widow may not be making the best financial decisions. He created a free resource that outlines the areas family/friends should be concerned about after a spousal loss.

Not only does Doug highlight problem areas, he advises on how to gently support your loved one in this difficult stage in life. To download the resource titled Do You Recognize the 5 Warning Signs a Widow is Going Broke? look for the link on today’s show notes on The Goldstein on Gelt website.