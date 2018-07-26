Syria army hoists flag by Israeli border

Assad regime reconquers city of Kuneitra near the Israeli border for the first time since 2014.

Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad captured the border city of Kuneitra for the first time since 2014.

Syrian army officers hoisted a Syrian flag over the abandoned city in what is a major victory for the Assad-Russia-Iran alliance. The city was retaken following a massive aerial blitz by Russian and Syrian warplanes on rebel positions over the past few days, including an estimated 2,000 air strikes on Tuesday. With the city's capture, rebel forces are now almost entirely vanquished as the Syrian civil war appears to be winding down.

The fighting has caused multiple air raid sirens in the Golan Heights, as errant fire spilled over into Israel territory. On Wednesday, Two missiles from Syria crashed into the Sea of Galilee (Kinneret) Wednesday afternoon. Many bathers were swimming in the lake at the time.

Earlier, the air raid siren went off in the Golan Heights. Residents of the Golan Heights reported hearing explosions. Later that day, the IDF attacked the ISIS position it said was responsible for the launch.

On Tuesday, a Syrian Sukhoi-24 was shot down by a Patriot missile after it violated Israeli airspace. The pilot of the aircraft was killed, according to Syrian officials. It is not clear what happened to the second pilot.

The Syrian government denied that the plane violated Israel's airspace and promised a swift response to the shooting down of its aircraft.