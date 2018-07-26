Shas MK launches scathing attack on Netanyahu

'We can't trust Netanyahu. He promotes Liberman's Conversion Bill and wants to give the Kotel to the Reform.'

Shas MK Michael Malkieli launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and contended that the haredim "should never trust him or anyone in the Likud", the haredi Kikar Hashabbat website reported.

Speaking at a debate in northern Israel with Likud MK Oren Hazan, Malkieli contended that "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can not be trusted. We need the Shas party to protect us regarding the religious and social aspects.

"When we were not there, he took with him the two Ashkenazim, Bennett and Lapid, and look what happened," pointed out Malkieli .

After the 2013 election, Netanyahu's Likud party had cobbled together a coalition together with the Jewish Home and Yesh Atid factions, which passed the Draft Bill and slashed allowances for haredi yeshivas, infuriating the haredi community.

According to Malkieli,"Shas cannot rely on any movement, and certainly not the Likud. During this term, your party (the Likud) wants to promote Liberman's conversion law, the Lapid' Draft Law and the Reform movement at the Western Wall," referring to the controversial egalitarian prayer plaza at the Kotel's Robinsons's Arch.