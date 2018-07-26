Israeli ministers seek changes after Nationality Law outcry

Minister Kahlon: 'The last thing we want is to harm the Druze community.'

Two key ministers have called for changes to a law declaring Israel the nation-state of the Jewish people after a backlash and court challenge from the Druze minority.

Opponents have called the law "racist" as it makes no mention of equality and Israel's democratic character, implying that the country's Jewish nature is paramount.

Members of Israel's 130,000-strong Druze community - many of whom willingly serve in the police and military - have been among those denouncing the law.

Community leaders have filed a court challenge to the law, given final passage in the middle of the night on July 19. It becomes part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon today called for changes in response to Druze concerns, saying the law had been "passed in haste".

"The last thing we want is to harm the Druze community," Kahlon, whose Kulanu party is the second largest in Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's coalition, told Army Radio.

His comments followed similar ones yesterday by Education Minister Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home party.

Flash 90 Druze leaders pay respects to Rabbi Shalom Cohen as he sits shiva for his wife

Bennett, who was a prominent advocate for the law, said he had now realized damage was done, adding that the Druze were "our brothers who stand shoulder to shoulder with us on the battlefield".

"We, the government of Israel, have a responsibility to find a way to heal the rift," he said.

Druze lawmakers were expected to meet Netanyahu, Kahlon and Defence Minister Avigdor Liberman on the issue later today.

Druze leaders are also planning a demonstration against the law in central Tel Aviv on August 4.

The Druze are an offshoot of Shiite Islam. Officials say there are 110,000 of them in northern Israel and another 20,000 in the Golan Heights.

The legislation makes Hebrew the country's national language and defines the establishment of Jewish communities as being in the national interest.

Arabic, previously considered an official language, was granted only special status.

Arab Israelis have also denounced the law, saying it encourages discrimination and racism.

Arab citizens make up some 17.5 percent of Israel's more than eight million population.