Explosion at US embassy in Beijing - bomb detonation

Embassy confirms explosion earlier near embassy was bomb, and perpetrator only one wounded. Police say suspect from China's Inner Mongolia.

The explosion today, Thursday, near the US embassy in Beijing was the result of a bomb detonation, an embassy spokesperson confirmed.

According to the spokesperson, the man responsible for the detonation was the only person injured in the blast.

“There was an explosion at approximately 1pm today in the public space off the South East corner of the Embassy compound,” the spokesperson said.

“According to the embassy’s regional security officer, there was one individual who detonated a bomb. Other than the bomber, no other people were injured and there was no damage to embassy property. The local police responded.”

In addition, Beijing police identified the suspect as a 26-year-old man from China’s Inner Mongolia region, who injured his hand while setting off a “firecracker-like explosive.”

They said the suspect had been detained and taken to the hospital

Police are still investigating the motive.

In addition to the blast, reports earlier said that a woman had been arrested near the embassy after dousing herself with gasolene. It is unclear whether this incident is related to the explosion.