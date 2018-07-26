Hamas 'on high alert'

Hamas' military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, issued a statement on Thursday following the events on the Gaza Strip border and the rocket shooting overnight.



"We are raising the level of alert among our fighters to the highest level," it said. "The enemy must know that he will pay the price of his crimes."



An IDF officer was moderately wounded during an incident on the Gaza border. A military source said the incident occurred when an army force encountered a group of rioting children under whose cover a sniper fired at the soldiers.

The incident took place several hundred yards from the spot where Staff Sergeant Aviv Levi was killed by a Hamas sniper last Friday, which caused a significant escalation in the area and Hamas' subsequent appeal for a ceasefire.



During the night, nine rocket launches were carried out from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. Iron Dome intercepted one of the launches. There were no casualties and no damage was caused.