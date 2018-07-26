Joe and Hadassah Lieberman part from daughter Hana Lowenstein as she immigrates to Israel with her family.

Former US Senator Joe Lieberman spoke to Arutz Sheva about how he feels regarding his daughter Hana Lowenstein's decision to make aliyah (immigrate to Israel) with her husband and four children.

"We're very excited and proud of our daughter," Lieberman said. "Of course we're going to miss her, we wish she was closer, but we're going to solve the problem with WhatsApp, FaceTime, and we're going to got to Israel, even more than we've already gone."

"Baruch Hashem (thank G-d - ed.), that thanks to a lot of people who work very hard and daven (pray - ed.) very hard, there is Israel, the Jewish State of Israel, for young people like our daughter, son-in-law, to decide they want by choice to go to. Thank G-d it's there for people who don't have the choice, who are running away from somewhere. But we're really a blessed generation, baruch Hashem. And I'm proud that this is the decision they've made.

"Hani has wanted to make aliyah (immigrate to Israel - ed.) since she was in high school, and we held her back for awhile because we didn't want to let her go. But now thank G-d she's going."

Lieberman's wife Hadassah said, "I look at Israel in an incredible way and so therefore my tears about Hani leaving, and our little grandsons and son-in-law, have to subside, disappear, because i have to say baruch Hashem because our little daughter, who's now not so little, is making aliyah and I'm proud of them. Thank G-d."

Lowenstein noted that she grew up in a "very steeped in traditional values, in the values of democracy," and in making dreams become reality.

"For me this was the natural thing, the next step of who I want to become as a person...and how I wanted to raise my family," she said.

"We felt as a family that our next step for who we wanted to become and where we wanted to go was to go to Eretz Yisrael (Israel - ed.) and build up our family there.

"It'll be a little bit hard at the beginning, but that's just to be expected," she concluded.