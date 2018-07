How the Nationality Law affects Aliyah and identity as a Jew The Nationality Law is crucial in the solid establishment of Jewish identity in a Jewish State and enhances Aliyah. Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Nefesh B'Nefesh Olim from North America arrive in Israel Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the interrelation and interaction of the impact of the Nationality Law on Aliyah and Jewish identity pertaining to internal and external boundaries.



