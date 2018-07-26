Two children injured in fire in Holon

Two children moderately injured in fire in residential building in Holon.

Two children were moderately injured in a fire that broke out early Thursday morning in a residential building in Holon.

Firefighters who were summoned to the scene were able to extinguish the flames. The fire, which broke out on the first floor of a residential building, is believed to have been caused by an electric short circuit.

In total, seven people were rescued from the building. The two children who were moderately injured were evacuated to the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. The rest of the victims are in light condition.

On Wednesday morning, a man and a woman were critically injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Jerusalem's Beit Yisrael neighborhood.

The two, an elderly woman about 80 years of age and a man about 30 years of age, were evacuated to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.