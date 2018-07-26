Report: Trump's peace plan to include robust economic plan

American official says "Deal of the Century" will be the most detailed package of solutions ever offered.

The Trump administration’s so-called “Deal of the Country” to solve the Israel-Palestinian Authority conflict will include what the White House is calling a robust economic plan to help resolve the conflict, an official has said, according to Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoys are also working on the most detailed set of proposals to date for the overall plan, the White House official said in a briefing with reporters which took place on Monday.

The plan thus far has no release date, and the White House has offered few details on it.

Trump’s proposals are the product of shuttle diplomacy to regional capitals by senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, and Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s representative for international negotiations.

The two envoys have asked leaders in the region to outline for each issue an outcome that they could live with and that the other side could accept, the unnamed official said.

The Trump team has studied past efforts as a guidepost to the future, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said the Trump plan would be the most detailed package of solutions ever offered and that some finishing touches were being put on the main proposals and economic plans.

The plan has been met with resistance from Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who has refused to engage with the U.S. in protest over Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem of Israel’s capital and his relocating the U.S. embassy to the city.

Despite Abbas’ refusal to engage on the subject, Trump’s advisers expect the Palestinian leadership to read the plan and provide some realistic feedback and offer some proposals on how to improve it, the official said, according to Reuters.

Trump recently declined to offer a timetable for announcing his proposed Middle East peace plan, saying only that "progress" had been made in tackling the complex issue.

"A lot of progress has been made in the Middle East, a lot," he said in late June after a meeting at the White House with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Previous reports said the Trump administration is trying to convince Arab monarchies in the Gulf to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in economic projects in Gaza, in an attempt to calm the security situation in the coastal enclave and generate momentum before the White House presents its Middle East peace plan.