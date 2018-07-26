Watch: Thousands of American teens celebrate in Latrun

NCSY/OU, the largest Jewish youth movement in the Diaspora, on Wednesday evening brought together 2,500 teens for “Yom NCSY” at Latrun.

The 2,500 high school students met with former opposition leader and new Jewish Agency chairman Yitzhak Herzog, New York’s DJZJ, Singers Eitan and Shlomo Katz, and other speakers and performers. They also enjoyed a barbecue.

The OU’s National Jewish Council for Disabilities’ (commonly referred to as “Yachad”) Yad B’Yad program was also in attendance.

“Yom NCSY represents the very the essence of what NCSY Summer is all about. At the event it doesn’t matter what your religious background is, it’s about a united non-judgmental, encouraging environment celebrating our shared connections in the home of the Jewish people,” said David Cutler, Director of NCSY Summer. “The palpable energy, the cheering, the singing, and the dancing has turned this evening into the highlight of the summer.”

NCSY, the international youth movement of the Orthodox Union (OU), is dedicated to connecting, inspiring and empowering Jewish teens and encouraging passionate Judaism through Torah and tradition. NCSY provides innovative, informal Jewish education, leadership training, retreats and summer programs that foster positive Jewish identity and connection to Israel, preparing the next generation of committed Jewish communal leaders.

Founded in 1898, the Orthodox Union, (OU), serves as the voice of American Orthodox Jewry, with over 400 congregations in its synagogue network. As the umbrella organization for American Orthodox Jewry, the OU is at the forefront of advocacy work on both state and federal levels, outreach to Jewish teens and young professionals through NCSY and Birthright Israel/Israel Free Spirit trip organizer, and Yachad, the National Council for Jewish Disabilities, among many other divisions and programs.





