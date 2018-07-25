Under the cover of a children's protest: Sniper injures officer

An IDF officer was moderately injured in a shooting attack adjacent to the southern Gaza border on Wednesday evening, it has been cleared for publication.

The officer was evacuated to the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva. Prof. Gilbert Sabag, director of the surgical department at the hospital, said that "the victim was evacuated to the trauma room with a penetrating bullet wound in the abdomen and chest. He and was transferred to an operating room and is listed in moderate condition.”

The Palestinian Arab sniper had fired at IDF troops under the cover of 20 children that were sent towards the border fence as decoy.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office reported that the IDF responded by firing artillery from tanks seven positions of the Hamas terrorist organization along the Gaza Strip.

At least three terrorists were killed and several wounded in the IDF's offensive.

The incident took place about 400 meters from the spot where Staff Sergeant Aviv Levi was killed by a Hamas sniper last Friday.

In response to last Friday’s incident, the Israel Air Force (IAF) attacked 60 targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza and destroyed three compounds belonging to the group. At least 120 Hamas terrorists were injured in the strikes.