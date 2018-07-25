Sniper fired on soldiers from cover of children's protest

The Hamas terrorist organization did not initiate the shooting attack on an IDF force on Wednesday night on the Gaza border, according to a military source

The source said the incident took place when a military force encountered a children's protest. A sniper used the children as cover and fired at the soldiers. One soldier was wounded in the attack.

The incident took place about 400 meters from the spot where Staff Sergeant Aviv Levy was shot by a sniper from Hamas last Friday, which caused a significant escalation in the area and Hamas's initiated response to a ceasefire.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office reported that the IDF responded by firing artillery from tanks seven positions of the Hamas terrorist organization along the Gaza Strip.

At least three terorrists were killed and several wounded in the IDF's offensive.

In the Ashkelon Coast Regional Council a red alert was heard during the attacks. No rocket hits were reported.

This is the first significant security escalation since the cease-fire was declared last weekend on the Gaza Strip border.

During the day, a number of fires occurred in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip, with the combination of the intense heat and the firebombs causing firefighting teams to work even harder than usual.

Fires broke out due to terrorist balloons in Netiv Ha'asara, Moshav Mavkiim and Kibbutz Carmia. There were no casualties in all the incidents.