

Treasure at the Cave of Machpelah Two millionaires who visited the Tomb of the Patriarchs decided on a unique act of charity to worshipers praying at the cave for livelihood. Hezki Baruch,

iStock Psalms



They took the books of Tehillim found in the cave compound and planted 40,000 shekels in bills of 200 shekels.



Many worshipers in the compound encountered banknotes and were shocked to learn that this was a deliberate act of charity.



As the minutes went by, word spread about the money buried in the books of the Psalms, and many worshipers began to “charge” at the Psalm books in the cave.



As a result, many books of Psalms were damaged. The directors of the Tomb of the Patriarchs, together with the administration of the holy sites, announced that they would purchase new books of Psalms.













