IDF commander who invoked G-d appointed DM's military secretary

Brigadier General Ofer Winter will be appointed military secretary of the defense minister, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman decided today, in consultation with Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot.



Upon his appointment to the position, Brigadier General Winter will replace Brig. Gen. Yair Coles, who served as military secretary in recent years. The date of the official replacement will be determined soon.



Winter is currently the head of Central Command headquarters. In the past he was commander of the Givati ​​brigade, commander of the northern brigade in the Gaza Strip, commander of the 646 brigade, commander of the Duvdevan unit and commander of the Givati ​​reconnaissance battalion.

He began his career at the "Or Etzion" boarding school and later at the Bnei David pre-military program. He lives in Mitzpe Netofa, married to Revital and father of eight.



Winter suffered from a media onslaught during Operation Protective Edge, when he commanded the Givati brigade and wrote a “battle command page” for his soldiers, in which he said, "History chose us to be at the forefront of the battle against the terrorist Gazan enemy that curses, reviles and insults the G-d of the campaigns of Israel. I turn my eyes to the heavens and call out with you, ‘Hear O Israel, Hashem our G-d, Hashem is One.’ Hashem the G-d of Israel, make our path successful, as we ready to fight for your nation, Israel, against an enemy who curses your name.”